The parties are the All People's Congress (APC), National Democratic Congress (NDC), Egle Party, United Peoples Party (UPP), United Front Party (UFP), and People’s National Convention (PNC).

At a press conference in Accra on Monday, the coalition, that introduced itself as the Inter-Party Resistance Against the New Voters' Register served notice that it was going to embark on a series of public demonstrations to put pressure on the Electoral Commission to rescind its decision.

According to the group, the demonstrations, dubbed: “Yenpene” to wit “we won’t agree” would be staged in major cities starting from Tamale, Kumasi and Accra on January 11, 21, and 28 respectively.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Monday, the founder and leader of the All People's Congress (APC), Mr Hassan Ayariga said the EC has not given any tenable reason for the compilation of a new voters' register.

Hassan Ayariga

He cautioned the EC to consider the interest of the people above all considerations, stressing that “the People’s interest must always reign supreme.”

Dr Ayariga was of the view that the exercise was needles since the existing voters' register had been recently used to elect Assembly and Unit Committee members across the country.

He added that the same old voters’ register was the one that was used to elect the current president, hence the register could not be described as unfit for the 2020 elections.