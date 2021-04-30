We’ll deploy educated personnel to monitor 2024 elections - Mahama

Speaking at the annual conference of the party’s Professional Forum in Accra, Mr. Mahama called on members of the forum to make themselves available for the 2024 general elections.

“We must ensure that we have more professionals and more educated people coming into play in respect of policing and monitoring the elections at the grassroots level. Collation of results is an important activity that the expertise that you people carry can help with, in terms of collating the party’s results in good time and also transmitting the results as most of you do in your professional work with information technology.”

Mr. Mahama took on the Electoral Commission (EC) and its Chairperson, Madam Jean Adukwei Mensa, for what he described as “voter fraud and irregularities” in the 2020 polls.

Mr. Mahama expressed regret that the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission did not testify in court despite his applications for her to be interrogated in court.

He said the conduct of the court and the counsel for the Electoral Commission aided Jean Mensa to evade “accountability” for her work in the 2020 polls.