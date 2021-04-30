RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

We’ll deploy educated personnel to monitor 2024 elections - Mahama

Authors:

Evans Annang

John Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 elections has conceded that his party has to up its election monitoring game.

John Mahama and some NDC officials at the Supreme Court
John Mahama and some NDC officials at the Supreme Court Pulse Ghana

He said they will correct some of the changes they faced in the last elections by recruiting graduates for the 2024 elections.

Speaking at the annual conference of the party’s Professional Forum in Accra, Mr. Mahama called on members of the forum to make themselves available for the 2024 general elections.

“We must ensure that we have more professionals and more educated people coming into play in respect of policing and monitoring the elections at the grassroots level. Collation of results is an important activity that the expertise that you people carry can help with, in terms of collating the party’s results in good time and also transmitting the results as most of you do in your professional work with information technology.”

Mr. Mahama took on the Electoral Commission (EC) and its Chairperson, Madam Jean Adukwei Mensa, for what he described as “voter fraud and irregularities” in the 2020 polls.

Mr. Mahama expressed regret that the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission did not testify in court despite his applications for her to be interrogated in court.

It's good for Ghana that Mahama chose the legal path
It's good for Ghana that Mahama chose the legal path AFP

He said the conduct of the court and the counsel for the Electoral Commission aided Jean Mensa to evade “accountability” for her work in the 2020 polls.

“I believe that the law should not be an instrument for partisan purposes. I also believe that the rule of law should mean that one rule for all… The 2021 election petition will go down in history as the profound moment when the Chairperson of the EC opted to evade public scrutiny… Everything was done in this trial to prevent the Commission from accounting to the people in whose name they hold office,” he added.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

