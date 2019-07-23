According to him, the outcome of the 2020 general elections will be no different from what happened in 2016.

Mr. Boahen was responding to comments by Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, that the NDC would win the majority of Parliamentary seats in next year’s elections.

Addressing the media, Mr. Iddrisu said the party was also poised to regain all or some of the parliamentary seats it lost in the 2016 general election in the Northern Region.

He said constituencies like Savelugu, Nanton, Saboba, Tolon, Wulensi, Bimbilla and Gusheg, which were lost in 2016, are likely to be regained.

Reacting to this, Mr. Boahen said the NDC must be “daydreaming” if the party thinks it can capture 70% of Parliamentary seats in 2020.

“He can continue to hallucinate. He can continue to daydream. Even picking, filling and submitting forms have become a nightmare for the NDC and they are talking about winning majority seats in Parliament. We will give them a sound beating [in the 2020 elections],” he said.

Meanwhile, both parties are preparing to elect their Parliamentary candidates ahead of the year’s general elections.