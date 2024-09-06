We'll resist EC's decline of live broadcast of voters' register meeting - NDC

He also cautioned the EC against any attempts to manipulate the upcoming election in favour of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), warning that such actions would not be accepted.

Dr. Boamah further questioned the “LOUD SILENCE of the ruling NPP despite the anomalies” raised about the provisional voters register.

In a letter dated August 27, the NDC requested a meeting with the EC to address alleged discrepancies in the voter register.

On Thursday, September 5, the NDC made a follow-up request for the meeting, scheduled for Friday, September 6, to be aired live, but the EC declined.

General Secretary of the NDC, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, in a letter to the EC said a live broadcast of the meeting will ensure transparency of the engagement.

NDC's demands

They demanded an arrangement of this said meeting, which the NDC said is meant to “discuss very serious discrepancies discovered during the ongoing 2024 voter exhibition exercise. The discrepancies emanate from analysis of the Provisional Voter Register (PVR) given to us by the Commission, and registers being exhibited at the centres.”

The NDC and other groups raised concerns with some discrepancies they said were discovered when the voters’ register was exhibited between Tuesday, August 20, to Tuesday, August 27.

The party claims that serious discrepancies exist between the 2024 Provisional Voter Register provided to them and the one employed by EC officials during the recent Voter Register Exhibition exercise.