The party said the press conference held by Yaw Buabeng Asamoah yesterday was used to made serious allegations against the ex-President.

This was disclosed by the National Communications Director of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi.

Speaking on Asempa FM's Ekosii Sen programme, he said linking former President John Mahama to the Airbus bribery allegation is 'reckless and irresponsible' on the part of Yaw Buaben Asamoa.

Sammy Gyamfi stated that the Crown Court in its wisdom did not cite any names because natural justice requires them to give the accused person a hearing before citing their names.

He also explained that the ruling did not state that the workers of Airbus have admitted to committing bribery but rather the company has admitted of not putting in place measures to avoid bribery and corruption.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) said all fingers allegedly points to John Mahama who was president at the time Airbus deal was struck.

They then branded in him as the “Government Official 1” mentioned in a bribery allegation involving the European aviation giant, Airbus.

Yaw Buabeng Asamoah

At a news conference in Accra February 3, 2020, Communication Director of the party, Yaw Buabeng Asamoa asked the former president to officially respond to the court documents.

“In the face of these facts, it is very necessary for president Mahama to come out and be heard publicly,” Mr. Buabeng Asamoah said.

“He cannot continue to hide behind his party members including a former attorney general. Of course, we are all aware that he hates answering questions on corruption but he must answer because at this moment all fingers point to him and one of his brothers”

"He was the President at the time and presided over this deal so he has to come out and tell Ghanaians if he was involved or not".