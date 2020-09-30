According to the party, it is troubling that despite numerous assurances by the government that it was on top of the security situation in the country, "we were caught by surprise when armed members of the Homeland Study Group Foundation", a secessionist group seeking and agitating for independence from Ghana attacked two police stations in Aveyime and Mepe, kidnapped three Police officers, broke into the Police armory and stole a number of firearms and other equipment.

In a statement, it said it is alarmed by the high incidence of insecurity, violence, daily assassinations, and organised crime which according to them is "marked by a lack of leadership and dialogue among stakeholders."

On Tuesday, September 29, 2020, some persons believed to be members of the secessionist group attacked a bus terminal in Ho.

STC bus terminal burnt

The members took control of the STC terminal in the Volta Regional capital and beat up drivers operating at the terminal.

According to reports, they also set ablaze one of the mini-busses being operated by the State Transport Company.

The PPP, however, said the two separate attacks by the Western Togolanders in the Volta region points to a weakness in our security architecture.

It has condemned all acts of unlawful violence committed by illegal armed groups and expect that perpetrators of such dastardly acts would be brought to justice; it is trite learning that the inability of leadership to deal forcefully with acts of indiscipline, vandalism and what has come to be termed as "vigilantism", has also encouraged the impunity with which some people act.

The PPP appealed to all those involved in this secessionist agenda to reject armed rebellion and rather engage in dialogue to spare us any further disturbances in the Volta Region.