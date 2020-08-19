Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) stands out to have invested extensively in agriculture to the development of the northern part of Ghana.

According to him, the NPP government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has invested so much in terms of infrastructure in Ghana's agricultural sector.

Speaking at town hall meeting in Accra on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, he said the government has embarked on the construction of 80 warehouses throughout the country, each with a capacity of 1,000 MT, under the One District-One Warehouse Initiative, as part of measures to ensure food security, reduce post-harvest loses, guarantee farmer incomes and improve marketing.

READ MORE: Debt stock will expose you when you do propaganda - MP tells Nana Addo

"We know that the dams we have constructed for irrigation do not reach that of Akosombo dam. But we all know that everybody has a traditional way of storing water to irrigate plants during the dry season.

"And what the Akufo-Addo government has done is the practical response to what the people in northern Ghana need," he stated.

He said: "We have awarded 560 constructs of these small earth dams and to date 435 have been constructed."