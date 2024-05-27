We’ve constructed more airports than any govt in the 4th Republic – Bawumia

Highlighting some of these achievements, Dr. Bawumia noted the government's success in constructing more airports, roads, and railways than any other government in the Fourth Republic. He also mentioned the significant increase in public libraries.

Dr. Bawumia further remarked on the improved economic performance under the NPP administration, stating, “That collapsed economy is performing better than your [John Mahama’s] economy that you left us.”

He also emphasized the NPP’s role in job creation, highlighting the creation of 2.1 million jobs, the most in the Fourth Republic. “We have created more jobs, 2.1 million jobs, than any other administration in the Fourth Republic. He [Mahama] was creating unemployment with dumsor and everything,” he explained.

“We are creating jobs, 1.2 million jobs in the public sector and 975,000 jobs in the private sector. And all of this is data that we have put out for everybody to see,” Dr. Bawumia added.

These comments were made while responding to former President John Mahama at the 8th Ghana CEO Summit underway in Accra.

Mr. Mahama had criticized the government at the same event for the unemployment rate.

“Unemployment has jumped to 14.7% from 8.5% in 2017, the highest level recorded in the history of the Fourth Republic; inflation is above 25%, and the current interest rates range between 30% and 50%,” Mahama stated.

“The exchange rate, which was previously at 4.00 Ghana cedis to the US dollar, has crossed the 15 Ghana cedis threshold, and there appears to be no end in sight to the deterioration of the cedi,” Mahama noted.