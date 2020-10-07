He said the government has reduced corruption drastically with its adoption of digitisation in various sectors of the economy.

According to him, the use of digital processes at the Driver Vehicle Licensing Authority has weeded out corruption adding that it has also quickened the process of vehicle registration and licensing.

"The introduction of a digital license and vehicle registration, online application of passport, paperless port system, online renewal of the National Health Insurance membership has curbed the frustrations, the petty bribery, and corruption that Ghanaians face in their daily lives when they encounter these institutions," he said on Accra-based Asempa FM.

Speaking on the prosecution of officials accused to be corrupt in the present and past government, he said the government was presently prosecuting 42 past officials and will not hesitate to prosecute officials of the NPP when their dockets are prepared.