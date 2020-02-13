He claims Bawumia's conduct depicts that of a "retired magician" because "he jokes a lot".

He said he does not look like a second gentleman of the land and hence ought to grow up to be regarded as the Vice President of the land.

In an interview on Accra-based Neat FM, Asiedu Nketia said "He doesn't bring out facts when addressing issues. What he does is concert and his irritating laughter. He behaves like a magician leaving his audiences confused...even today magicians have stopped working," adding that the Vice President "thinks he has gotten some Ghanaians who are toys."

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Dr. Bawumia speaking at the town hall meeting at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region said the NPP administration has fulfilled 78 percent of its 2016 manifesto promises.

He said "In all, we made 388 promises in our manifesto. The most recent validation exercise at the end of January 2019 shows that we had delivered or are delivering on 303, 78 percent of the promises, up from the 72 percent reported earlier."

He stated that the government has so far delivered 114 of its promises while 189 additional promises are in the process of being fulfilled.

Listen to Asiedu Nketia below: