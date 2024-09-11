What's wrong with MP helping constituents travel abroad? - Hadzide asks critics

Speaking to Accra based Starr FM, the former Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports said there is nothing wrong in trying to help his constituents travel abroad.

“What’s wrong with a parliamentarian helping his constituents travel? My mandate is to ensure development comes to our people. My mandate is to facilitate for the progress of the people of Asuogyaman.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pius Hadzide's promise

The former Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports made a bold promise to constituents, urging them to vote for him if they want their children to travel to the United States for the 2026 World Cup.

Hadzide, who is seeking to represent Asuogyaman in Parliament, made this statement during a campaign event, touting his connections and experience in the sports sector as a pathway for Ghanaian youth to participate in international sporting events.

“Nananom, did you know that it takes 18 hours to travel from Ghana to Australia? Yet, I was able to assist some individuals in making this journey. The 2026 World Cup will be held in America, which is just a 7-hour flight from Ghana.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you, Nananom, desire for your children to travel to America to work and send money back home, or if you are a young person eager to explore opportunities abroad, I promise to support you when I become MP.