Where are the 10,000 promised houses for teachers? - GNAT queries Akufo-Addo

Musa questioned the progress on President Akufo-Addo's pledge, saying, "If you are a teacher today, it is nearly impossible to retire with a two-bedroom house. The president promised us 10,000 houses two years ago. Where are they?" He highlighted the growing frustration among teachers due to unmet promises.

Highlighting the repercussions of inadequate working conditions, Musa revealed that teachers are compelled to seek opportunities abroad. He called for the provision of essential equipment and teaching aids to facilitate effective teaching and learning.

"The exodus of teachers cannot be stopped at this point. GNAT has been advocating for necessary equipment and tools. Capitation grants are delayed, and schools are reopening without the funds reaching them. How can we teach chemistry, physics, or computing without proper equipment?" he emphasized.

President Akufo-Addo, in January 2022, had announced that the Ministry of Works and Housing was in discussions with teacher unions to provide affordable housing for educators. He stated that within two years, 10,000 housing units would be developed nationwide for teachers. However, the progress on this initiative has been called into question, prompting GNAT's inquiry.