While cruising in the private jet, take time to read “the People’s manifesto” – Mahama advises Akufo-Addo

“All the things that we have done in government are things we thought about while in opposition, what is the one policy that the NDC and their leader John Mahama have thought about in five years that they have been in opposition. There is not one policy, the answer is zero,” President Akufo-Addo said while addressing the New Patriotic Party’s National Delegates Conference in Kumasi over the weekend.

“We have spent more money in improving the circumstances of our people than any government in the 4th republic. So, when u leave here be proud that you have produced a government that has been most diligent in improving the lives of the people than any other government in the history of this country.”

But in a swift response, Mahama said Akufo-Addo is only interested in causing financial loss to the country through the hiring of luxurious private jets to travel abroad.

He urged him to take a moment while onboard the chartered private jets to read the NDC’s superior manifesto.

“To answer his rhetorical question on policy, if only he took a moment, in the comfort of his chartered jet, to read the People’s manifesto, he would have at least learnt about the ‘Big Push’ (an accelerated infrastructure plan for Ghana), ‘Free Primary Health Care Plan’, the ‘1 million jobs plan’, ‘Ghana FIRST’ (Framework for Industrial Revitalisation, Support and Transformation) and several other well-thought-through and costed policies,” Mahama wrote on his Facebook page.

“I am willing to provide him with an autographed copy of the manifesto. With his speech of yesterday, he has carved his niche as a good campaigner, but unfortunately, a poor leader as Ghanaians have found out at great cost.”

He added that Akufo-Addo is only engaging in “rabble-rousing skits” rather than addressing the hardship that Ghanaians are grappling with.