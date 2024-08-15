Who are you to not hand over power? – Rev. Gyamfi slams Bryan Acheampong

In an interview with Oyerepa TV, Rev. Gyamfi responded to recent statements made by the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, who declared that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) would not hand over power to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and would do whatever was necessary to retain government control.

The bishop advised that public officials should take into account the broader consequences of their words on the nation’s stability.

Rev. Gyamfi highlighted the importance of humility and respect in political discourse.

“If you are a minister for finance, the university teachers who taught you to become a minister are still here. Your parents who raised you are still here. So, for you as a minister representing a political party, if you reach such a stage, you must show humility," Rev. Gyamfi stated.

He stressed that reckless comments have no place in leadership. "That arrogant attitude of speaking to hurt people should stop. Who are you to tell Ghanaians that you won’t hand over power?" he remarked.

The Member of Parliament for Abetifi Constituency, and Minister of Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, has stated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will not hand over power to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

According to him, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), will use every possible means to win the December 2024 elections by engaging all avenues available to the party.

The MP made these remarks while addressing a charged crowd of NPP members during a campaign tour in Nsawam in the Eastern Region.