NAPO has questions to answer on Daakye Bond – Mahama

“This person who is the running mate for Dr. Bawumia was the Minister of Education and he brought a bond to Parliament called the Daakye Bond. It has led to the collateralisation of the GETFund so this year, total receipt from the GETFund should amount to about 7 billion cedis. About 4 billion of that was taken in the Daakye bond by NAPO and his Ministry of Education."

Pulse Ghana

“Tell me what was that money used for? The project that they said they were coming to fast-track and finish is still standing there unfinished so how did they apply that money? And so people have questions to answer,” he said.

Mr. Mahama stressed that if he's elected, there will be audits, and those found guilty of misusing or misappropriating public funds would be held accountable.

He added that the NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has his cross to carry, and therefore, his running mate shouldn't defend him by claiming he is incorruptible.

“He should think about himself, the day of reckoning will come and anybody who has misused the funds of Ghanaians will be held to account,” he reiterated.