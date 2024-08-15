ADVERTISEMENT
NAPO has questions to answer on Daakye Bond – Mahama

The 2024 flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has issued a strong warning regarding the misuse or misappropriation of funds from the Daakye Bond.

During a Youth Forum in Ho on Tuesday, Mr. Mahama specifically pointed out the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) running mate, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, who was the former Education Minister, stating that he has questions to answer about the management of the Daakye Bond.

“This person who is the running mate for Dr. Bawumia was the Minister of Education and he brought a bond to Parliament called the Daakye Bond. It has led to the collateralisation of the GETFund so this year, total receipt from the GETFund should amount to about 7 billion cedis. About 4 billion of that was taken in the Daakye bond by NAPO and his Ministry of Education."

“Tell me what was that money used for? The project that they said they were coming to fast-track and finish is still standing there unfinished so how did they apply that money? And so people have questions to answer,” he said.

Mr. Mahama stressed that if he's elected, there will be audits, and those found guilty of misusing or misappropriating public funds would be held accountable.

“He should think about himself, the day of reckoning will come and anybody who has misused the funds of Ghanaians will be held to account,” he reiterated.

He criticised the lack of progress on the projects that were supposedly funded by this bond, highlighting that many remain unfinished.

