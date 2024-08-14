ADVERTISEMENT
Certain things that have happened makes 'Agyapadie' book believable - Togbe Afede

Evans Annang

Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, has shared his views on the controversial Agyapadie’ book.

According to the respected traditional leader, recent events have made him revisit his doubts about the authenticity of the widely circulated document.

“I found it difficult to believe that that was a genuine document but of course, certain things we go through gave us thoughts to the contrary.”

Togbe Afede recounted instances where he and his businesses were targeted, including a surprising demand for him to resign from a group of companies advising the government on bond issues.

“When I reflect on some of these things, I begin to wonder.”

Relatedly, Ernest Owusu Bempah, a member of the Communications Team of the NPP has said that opposition NDC is using the 'Agyapadie' document for propaganda.

According to Mr Owusu-Bempah, the NDC is using the "Agyapadie' document as a tool to disseminate these falsehoods against President Akufo-Addo's administration. "As Ghana prepares for the 2024 elections, a chorus of leading politicians of the NDC have devised a new strategy to repeatedly shove their big lie down the throat of the average Ghanaian, in the hope that it could reverse their political fortunes which is irredeemably in comatose.

"The 38-page document, which lacks an identified author, prominently features the Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin on the cover, with President Nana Akufo-Addo and his late father on the subsequent page. The Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, has dismissed the document as pure fiction fabricated by those who have long sought to incite hatred against the Ofori Panin household and Okyeman.

He argues that the NDC's strategy involves feeding the minds of Ghanaians with lies to gain political power.

Evans Annang

