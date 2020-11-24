It is located in the north and was created in December 2018 after a referendum was voted upon to break it off of the Northern region and the capital is Nalerigu.

The North-East Region of Ghana was a proposed new region to be carved out of the existing Northern Region and it was the stronghold of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In 2016, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) made significant inroads in the region before the North-East Region was created.

The NPP increased its parliamentary seats from eight in the 2012 elections to 13 in 2016, with the NDC holding on to 18 seats.

The Northern Region had 31 seats and after the Savannah and the North East regions were carved out. It currently has 18 seats, Savannah and North East regions have 7 and 6 seats respectively.

The seats in the North East region are Bunkpurugu, Chereponi, Nalerigu Gambaga, Walewale, Yagaba-Kubori, (Walewale West), and Yunyoo.

The NDC occupies the Chereponi, Yagaba-Kubori, (Walewale West), and the Yunyoo seat while the NPP has Bunkpurugu, Nalerigu Gambaga, and Walewale as its stronghold.

In the 2012 elections, the NDC won the Nalerigu Gambaga seat but in the 2016 polls, the NPP's Hajia Alima Mahama won claimed the seat from Alfred Sugri Tia of the NDC.

The Yagaba-Kubori constituency seat was won by the NPP's Ussif Mustapha but the NDC won it by Abdul-Rauf Tanko Ibrahim in 2016.

At Chereponi, the NPP's Azumah Namoro Sanda occupied the seat but lost it to the NDC in 2016 and currently occupied by Samuel Abdulai Jabanyite.

The other three seats remain unchanged in 2012 and 2016, though the parties changed their parliamentary representatives.

With thirteen days left to the December 7 general elections, both the NDC and the NPP have targeted to win all the 6 seats in the region and also secure the majority of the votes in the presidential election to help them win the election.