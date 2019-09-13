She said the contract was abrogated because it was very expensive.

She explained although the vendor had a total monopoly over the system and could shut it down at any time, the EC was required to pay $56 million for an upgrade, $ 4 million yearly as maintenance fee and $1.5 million for Internet service delivery.

Jean Mensah, EC Chairperson

She made this known on Thursday, September 12, 2019, when the EC, paid a courtesy call on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House, as part of a series of consultative meetings being held with stakeholders of the electioneering process.

She said the commission was in consultation with others for a more efficient system that would cost half of the $56 million upgrade fee.