Withdraw and apologise for your violent ‘do or die’ comment – Nana Akomea to Mahama

He insists the comment by Mr. Mahama only endorses electoral violence.

“He should come out very quickly to say the expression I used, if it connotes violence and death, that is not what I meant and I withdraw it. It is not weakness, it is strength. We are sad about the unfortunate death at Techiman, but what John Dramani Mahama is saying is actually justifying the thing.”

The former President has received a lot of flack by members of the opposition for the comment he made on his ‘Thank You’ tour in the Bono Region.

“The 2020 elections were rigged for the NPP. We have however accepted the ruling of the Supreme Court for the sake of peace. However, come 2024, the NDC will be extra vigilant at the polling stations because that is where the elections are won”, Mr. Mahama said.

“So at the polling station [in the next election], it will be do or die. I am not saying all die be die. I’m saying it will be ‘do or die’ because the right thing must be done”.

John Mahama justified the comments indicating that it is an idiomatic expression that cannot be equated to the all-die-be comment made by the then-candidate Akufo-Addo in the run-up to the 2012 elections.