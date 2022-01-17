Withdrawal of soldiers assigned to Bagbin: I've lost respect for the Ghana Armed Forces – MP

In a statement signed by Major General NP Andoh, the military personnel being called back did not go through the right processes before being attached to the Speaker's office.

The names of the soldiers are given as WO1 Jafaru Bunwura, WOII Apugiba Awine David, S/Sgt Agbley Prosper, and Sgt. Bonney Prince.

"It is humbly requested that the personnel are withdrawn with effect from January 14, 2022, while efforts are made to regularise their attachment," the letter to Bagbin stated.

Pulse Ghana

The NDC MP, Peter Lanchene Toobu, who served as an Executive Secretary to former IGP David Asante-Apeatu speaking on the development said the police are professionally trained for the issues of civil and internal security while the military is trained for combat.

"It is the reason the police hierarchy, at a point in time, raised questions about the institution mandated by the Constitution to protect the President of the Republic. Upon this, the military assigned a reason that they are mandated to do so by virtue of the fact that the president is the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces," he said on Accra FM.

He said he laughed when he saw "the letter purporting to have the Speaker's military security detail withdrawn because there are people in government who have military detail that they do not deserve."

According to him, withdrawing the Speaker's military security detail is politically motivated.