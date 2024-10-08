Wontumi vows to reposition NDC on ballot sheet to show his power and influence

“Where NDC people are like 8 or wherever, I will make them move from there to 7 or 6. I’m telling you, to show the strength and power,” he stated.

Wontumi is noted for making wild assertions, some of which turn out to be mere showmanship. It is unclear if this is just one such instance or how he intends to follow through on his bizarre threat.

In Ghana, the order of parties on the ballot is typically determined following the announcement of the political parties' nominees for the election. On 20th September 2024, the Ghanaian Electoral Commission held voting in advance of the upcoming general elections. This procedure establishes the order in which candidates' names will appear on the ballot for both presidential and parliamentary elections.