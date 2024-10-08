Wontumi vows to reposition NDC on ballot sheet to show his power and influence

He made these remarks during an interview on Wontumi FM, a Kumasi-based radio station he owns.
The New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has threatened to move the National Democratic Congress (NDC) from its current eighth spot on the ballot paper to the sixth or seventh position. He claims that this action demonstrates his power over the electoral process.
“Where NDC people are like 8 or wherever, I will make them move from there to 7 or 6. I’m telling you, to show the strength and power,” he stated.
Wontumi is noted for making wild assertions, some of which turn out to be mere showmanship. It is unclear if this is just one such instance or how he intends to follow through on his bizarre threat.
In Ghana, the order of parties on the ballot is typically determined following the announcement of the political parties' nominees for the election. On 20th September 2024, the Ghanaian Electoral Commission held voting in advance of the upcoming general elections. This procedure establishes the order in which candidates' names will appear on the ballot for both presidential and parliamentary elections.
On that same day, candidates from various political parties in Ghana registered their preferences for the next general election. The New Patriotic Party (NPP) emerged as the most popular political party, while the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was placed eighth. The Progressive People's Party (PPP) secured the fifth spot, and the Convention People's Party (CPP) was positioned fourth. Independent candidates occupied positions two through six. As a result, these placements are critical, as they have the potential to influence voter behaviour. Candidates typically seek positions that maximise their visibility to the public.