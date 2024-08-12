Yagaba-Kubori: NDC Chairman accused of making party unpopular

According to them, the Chairman is allegedly meddling in Chieftaincy matters, and this has angered some opinion leaders in the constituency and could have some repercussions on the party’s chances politically.

“Some Chiefs in the area are very angry with the party because of our chairman who is meddling in Chieftaincy matters. This has resulted in some chiefs being angry with us and if care is not taken could negatively affect the chances of the party in the forthcoming general elections. We are treading on dangerous grounds, and the earlier the Chairman reconsiders his involvement in Chieftaincy matters, the better for us. We know his brother is a Chief but that should not be a guarantee for him to disrespect some of the chiefs in some communities,” Abdulai Tanko who speaks for the group, said.

They hold the view that the national leadership of the party must confront the matter head-on, as this is gradually sparking some tension with the emergence of various camps within the NDC with a case currently before the Nayiri, Overlord of the Mamprugu Kingdom.

“If the Chairman is not stopped, we may have to kiss our hopes of snatching the Yagaba-Kubori seat this year goodbye. People are not happy, though they have chosen not to speak out, and the Parliamentary Candidate, Musah Sibiri Hamidu will become the greatest loser,” they warned.

Pulse Ghana

There are however fears the margin of defeat could widen if immediate steps are not taken to deal with the thorny issues relating to the anger of chiefs and opinion leaders the party is battling with.

Yagaba-Kubori Constituency

Since its inception in 2004, the constituency has witnessed keen competition between the two major political parties — the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Based on election history, it can best be described as a swing constituency as the NDC won the parliamentary seat in 2004, 2008 and 2016, while the NPP won it in 2012 and 2020.

In its first parliamentary election in 2004, the former NDC Member of Parliament (MP), Abdul-Rauf Ibrahim Tanko, won the seat, marking the beginning of the constituency’s political journey.

He retained the seat in 2008. However, the incumbent NPP MP, Mustapha Ussif, snatched it in 2012 with 8,123 votes, representing 53.10 per cent, while his opponent, Alhaji Tanko, had 7,175 votes, representing 46.90 per cent.

In 2016, Ussif lost to Alhaji Tanko after garnering 8,294 votes, representing 42.89 per cent, as against 10,990 votes polled by his opponent.