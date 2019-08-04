He called out the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer after he tweeted that he was ready to serve Ghana again as president.

On August 1, 2019, the ex-president tweeted about his readiness to serve Ghana. "I am ready, very ready," he tweeted.

He continued: "I am ready to work hard to provide jobs for our youth and reduce the high cost of living in the country."

Responding to the tweet, the poet pulled no punches, saying Ghanaians will fall for the ex-president's words because they have weak brains.

"You are a freaking liar!!!," Mutombo tweeted.

"But I know Ghanaians will fall for this because our brains are weak. We easily forget," he added.

Mr Mahama is leading the NDC into the 2020 polls, after he lost his re-election bid in 2016 to then candidate Nana Akufo-Addo.

Should Nana Akufo-Addo decide to seek re-election, it will be the third presidential contest between the two of them.

In addition, both of them served as MPs prior to assuming the presidency.