You are behaving like a lotto forecaster — Amankwa jabs Ben Ephson

Earlier, Ephson, the Managing Editor of Daily Dispatch newspaper, tipped Dr. Bawumia to emerge as the flagbearer of the NPP in the 2024 general elections.

In an interview with Onua TV, Ben Ephson said Dr. Bawumia will go ahead to win the presidency if he is elected the flagbearer of the NPP.

He said if Dr. Bawumia is made the flagbearer of NPP, he comes with two main advantages; that is many Christians feel comfortable with him even though he is a Muslim, and Muslims who used to vote for the NDC would switch and vote for NPP.

He added that the Muslim community has noticed that the NDC has taken them for granted for far too long because they don’t take Muslims for even running mates.

Ephson further added that he will be surprised if the Vice President gets less than 60 percent of votes in the NPP's flagbearership race.

But Collins Owusu Amankwa disagreed and described Ben Ephson as a lotto forecaster who always get his predictions wrong.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Hello FM, he said "There are credible institutions that have the needed impetus to carry out such an exercise. I, for instance, deal with intelligence so I cannot sit and watch you lie to the public especially where from where I sit there is a shortfall in what you do and what others are doing; that cannot be said to be a survey.

"If you put out such things and you are unable to support it with the needed materials such as sample size then you are behaving like a lotto forecaster."

