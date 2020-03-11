The actor turned politician said he can't win the elections in December if he doesn't campaign.

This response was to several critics of his door-to-door campaign style in his constituency.

He has been pictured on separate occasions pounding fufu, braiding hair, frying local pastries and pushing a garbage trolley on a door-to-door campaign in his constituency.

In a response on Twitter, Dumelo wrote: "Decide to contest in an election and sit at home and watch Al Jazeera and see if u go get 2 votes".

