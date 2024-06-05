ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

You have a lot to offer Ghana – Greater Accra House of Chiefs lauds Bawumia

Evans Annang

The Greater Accra House of Chiefs has expressed strong confidence in Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), as a capable leader for the nation.

Dr. Bawumia
Dr. Bawumia

During a meeting with Dr. Bawumia on Tuesday, June 4th, Oboade Notse King Professor Odaifio Welentsi III, the Paramount Chief of Nungua and Acting President of the Greater Accra House of Chiefs, conveyed these sentiments.

Recommended articles

The meeting took place at the Dodowa premises of the Regional House of Chiefs, part of Dr. Bawumia's nationwide engagement with key stakeholders.

Professor Welentsi highlighted Dr. Bawumia's potential to exceed the accomplishments of his predecessors and create a positive impact on the country.

He emphasised the value of Dr. Bawumia’s calm and composed nature, noting that these traits are essential for effective leadership and urged him to maintain his temperament.

ADVERTISEMENT
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia Pulse Ghana

The House of Chiefs praised Dr. Bawumia’s leadership style as a significant shift from the violent and radical approaches seen in some previous leaders. They believe his serene demeanour will enable him to make well-informed decisions for the benefit of the nation and its citizens.

“We firmly state that effective leadership does not require being radical, violent, or pompous. A bold leader relies on intellect rather than brawls,” said Professor Welentsi.

“Having observed you from a distance, we believe you have much to offer this country. Do not disappoint, as your records will always be used to evaluate you.”

Professor Welentsi further acknowledged Dr. Bawumia’s achievements and selflessness, expressing confidence in his ability to lead with integrity.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Your Excellency, you are an accomplished and successful man. Therefore, we are convinced you will not fail the test of selfless leadership,” he added.

The endorsement from the Greater Accra House of Chiefs marks a significant vote of confidence in Dr. Bawumia as he continues his campaign and engagement with key stakeholders across the nation.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Nana Addo's gov't is the most corrupt in Ghana's history — Ansa-Asare

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

I’ll increase workers’ salaries by cutting govt expenditure if I win – Bawumia

Stephen Amoah

Cedi depreciation is a ritual problem but Dr. Bawumia will fix it – Dr. Amoah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

8 Ghanaians who have recently slammed Nana Addo's gov't over corruption