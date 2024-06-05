You have a lot to offer Ghana – Greater Accra House of Chiefs lauds Bawumia

The meeting took place at the Dodowa premises of the Regional House of Chiefs, part of Dr. Bawumia's nationwide engagement with key stakeholders.

Professor Welentsi highlighted Dr. Bawumia's potential to exceed the accomplishments of his predecessors and create a positive impact on the country.

He emphasised the value of Dr. Bawumia’s calm and composed nature, noting that these traits are essential for effective leadership and urged him to maintain his temperament.

The House of Chiefs praised Dr. Bawumia’s leadership style as a significant shift from the violent and radical approaches seen in some previous leaders. They believe his serene demeanour will enable him to make well-informed decisions for the benefit of the nation and its citizens.

“We firmly state that effective leadership does not require being radical, violent, or pompous. A bold leader relies on intellect rather than brawls,” said Professor Welentsi.

“Having observed you from a distance, we believe you have much to offer this country. Do not disappoint, as your records will always be used to evaluate you.”

Professor Welentsi further acknowledged Dr. Bawumia’s achievements and selflessness, expressing confidence in his ability to lead with integrity.

“Your Excellency, you are an accomplished and successful man. Therefore, we are convinced you will not fail the test of selfless leadership,” he added.