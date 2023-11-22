You'll be sacked when you complain about the economy under NPP gov't — Mahama

Dr. Bawumia reacting to Mahama's promise called on Ghanaians to ignore the proposal.

He said Mahama does not know what a 24-hour economy is, and therefore, Ghanaians should not vote for him in the 2024 general elections.

Bawumia stated that policy is already being implemented in the country, as hospitals and fuel companies, among others, operate a 24-hour system.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Mahama disagreed and made the point that the president as well as his vice president are always quick to shift blame instead of taking responsibility.

According to him, that explains why the president does not appreciate the extent of the challenges confronting the country today.

Mahama who is contesting to lead his party to the 2024 elections, maintained that the president and his administration have been reckless.

Speaking at a durbar of students in the Ahafo Region during his Building Ghana Tour campaign, he emphasised that democracy needed to be upheld in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said in any democracy in any country, the right to free speech is very important. And free expression—when you suppress it, when things go wrong, you don't know. At the time I was president, we allowed people to speak freely. And so, if things were not going well in schools, the headmasters and the teachers could complain and talk.