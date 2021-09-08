Your ‘do or die’ comment won’t intimidate the NPP; we’re not cowards – Obiri-Boahen blasts Mahama

According to Mr. Boahen, the NPP is not made of cowards and that they will match whatever Mahama and the NDC brings in the next elections.

“This issue of ‘do or die’, I believe that we need to tread cautiously. I wasn’t expecting the former president to be drumming home, this issue of ‘do or die’. In fact, it is quite dangerous, honestly speaking.

“It is quite dangerous in the sense that during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-elections, the NDC came up with this slogan of ‘do or die, do or die’ and what happened eventually is part of history, a lot of casualties.

“Certainly, they cannot intimidate us, certainly not, mark my words certainly not. We’re all prepared to protect and defend the democratic credentials of this country, however, if they want to push us to the wall, to humiliate us and bully us, that cannot be possible.”

“We are not cowards! We are not cowards! We are men,” Nana Obiri Boahen warned. “I am saying that we are all brothers and sisters and we must make sure that, this country put up its democratic credentials but to intimidate, to harass, to bully and to say that you are going to win; fair is foul and foul is fair [attributed to William Shakespeare], that can never be possible.”

John Mahama in an interview interview on Techiman-based Akina FM on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 said the NDC will not slack in the next elections.

“You see some military and police officers and ask whether these are indeed officers. They wear earrings and all sorts of things and you can’t tell whether this is a police officer or a soldier. We know they have infiltrated the security with some of their people.”

Pulse Ghana

“Look at what happened at Techiman South, the ways they shot at the crowd, it was intended to kill people. We hope that the next elections we won’t see scenes like that again. “We have learnt our lessons from happenings during the 2020 polls. The 2024 elections will be won or lost at the polling station. It will be do-or-die at the polling stations.”