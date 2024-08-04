Your office is the headquarters of misinformation - Mahama replies Akufo-Addo

Addressing supporters in the Upper East Region, Mahama dismissed these accusations, urging the President to address the misinformation allegedly coming from his own office. “The President condemned misinformation and cited the ‘Agyapadie’ document as an example. However, what the President might not realise is that his office, the Flagstaff House, is the headquarters of misinformation,” Mahama asserted.

Meanwhile, the NDC's Director of Elections, Dr. Omane Boamah, who also attended the event, responded strongly to the President's allegations. He denied that the opposition was behind any negative campaigns against the government and urged the President to reflect on the ‘Agyapadie’ document's contents. Boamah questioned how a document could predict the President's actions so accurately if it were not based on real behaviour.

He pointed out inconsistencies in the President's campaign promises and actions, suggesting that the President should be more concerned with his administration's performance. “How come I campaigned to protect the public purse? How come I campaigned to develop Ghana? Yet this document is indicating that I came only for my people and for my clan? If I were the President, I'd be more concerned,” Boamah argued.