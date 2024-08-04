ADVERTISEMENT
Your office is the headquarters of misinformation - Mahama replies Akufo-Addo

Pulse Staff

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), former President John Mahama, has labelled Jubilee House, the seat of Ghana's government, as the “headquarters of misinformation.” According to Mahama, the Presidency has been responsible for fabricating fake stories, distorting facts, and spreading them on social media.

Mahama's remarks came in response to President Akufo-Addo's accusations that his political opponents were orchestrating a campaign of misinformation against him and his party. Speaking at the Ghana Report Summit, which focused on combating misinformation and disinformation ahead of the upcoming election, President Akufo-Addo cited the ‘Agyapadie’ document as evidence of a plot to tarnish his reputation.

Meanwhile, the NDC's Director of Elections, Dr. Omane Boamah, who also attended the event, responded strongly to the President's allegations. He denied that the opposition was behind any negative campaigns against the government and urged the President to reflect on the ‘Agyapadie’ document's contents. Boamah questioned how a document could predict the President's actions so accurately if it were not based on real behaviour.

He pointed out inconsistencies in the President's campaign promises and actions, suggesting that the President should be more concerned with his administration's performance. “How come I campaigned to protect the public purse? How come I campaigned to develop Ghana? Yet this document is indicating that I came only for my people and for my clan? If I were the President, I'd be more concerned,” Boamah argued.

Boamah further criticised the President for consistently blaming the NDC for various issues, including the country's economic challenges, and called for a more introspective approach from the government.

