'You're lying' — NAPO booed for claiming 'NDC wants NPP to kill galamseyers'

Speaking at a campaign event in Bogoso, a mining town in the capital of Prestea-Huni Valley Municipality in the Western Region, he made it clear that the party has no intention of resorting to violence in its fight against illegal mining.

The backlash highlights the increasing frustration among the electorate regarding the handling of illegal mining. Some of the members of the crowd thought the politician who has been noted in recent times for several gaffes, was playing his usual gimmick with the iillegal mining menace

The NDC, in recent days, has been vocal about the need to take a hard stance on galamsey, a practice that has ravaged Ghana's environment, especially its water bodies and farmlands.

Dr Prempeh dismissed these calls as reckless and unproductive.

"Now that the NDC wants to win power, they are telling the NPP to shoot to kill galamseyers? We will not shoot anyone, neither today nor tomorrow," he said.

Dr Prempeh emphasised that the NPP's approach to tackling illegal mining involves a mix of stringent regulations, community engagement, and alternative livelihood programmes.

He noted that violence would only exacerbate the situation, leading to more harm than good.

He further criticised the NDC's approach as a desperate attempt to gain political favour, especially in areas heavily affected by illegal mining.

According to Dr Prempeh, the NPP's strategy is to foster a sustainable solution that not only protects the environment but also provides miners with safer and legal ways to earn a living.

As the 2024 elections draw closer, the issue of galamsey remains a critical talking point, with both major political parties outlining their strategies to deal with this pressing issue.

