The MP has been exhibiting her dance moves at an NDC rally in Accra.

The young lawmaker showed the gathering her dance moves when she boogied to Sarkodie’s ‘Oofeetso’ song.

In a video that has since gone viral, the first daughter of former President Jerry John Rawlings displayed her dance prowess to the admiration of many.

The Klottey Korle constituency is located in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

The current Member of Parliament for the Klottey Korle Constituency is Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings won the seat in the 2016 elections.

She is hoping to retain the seat for a second term in the upcoming parliamentary election on December 7, 2020.

Dr. Agyeman-Rawlings has provided a lot of basic social amenities to enhance the wellbeing of the people in her constituency.

The constituents, therefore, have affirmed their support for her and promised to retain her in parliament come December 7 to continue with the development of the area.