A letter signed by Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante said the President is constitutionally mandated to ensure compliance with the relevant laws in a manner that does not affect the independence of his [Auditor-General’s] office.

Dormelevo had challenged the president’s directive to him to hand over to his deputy and take an accumulated leave of 123 days spanning between 2017 to 2019.

He wrote a letter dated July 3 asking the president to reconsider his decision since it has the tendency to undermine the office of the Auditor-General.

However, in the presidency’s response to him, it said: “The President has at all times acted on sound legal principles, the rule of law and good governance practices, and the people of Ghana cannot be misled by your lack of understanding of the law, for which you may be forgiven since you are not a lawyer.”

“The directive of the President stands, as amended above to 167 working days, with effect from 1st July 2020” the presidency reiterated, now including the year 2020 shooting the compulsory leave up from 123 to 167 days.

