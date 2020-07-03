Reports say Alabama students are allegedly throwing “Covid-19 parties” as part of a game to intentionally infect each other with a disease that has so far killed hundreds of thousands of people in the US alone.

According to Odditycentral.com, Tuscaloosa City Councilor Sonya McKinstry was the first to blow the whistle on this potentially deadly game that students in Alabama have been playing. She claims that organizers of so-called Covid-19 parties are intentionally inviting people infected with the disease to see who catches it from them first.

The news website reports that as crazy and unfathomable as that sounds, this shocking behavior has been confirmed by the Chief of the Tuscaloosa Fire Department, who told the City Council that such parties had been held for weeks.

“We thought that was kind of a rumor at first,” Fire Chief Randy Smith told the council members. “We did some research. Not only do the doctors’ offices confirm it but the state confirmed they also had the same information.”

Sonya McKinstry is reported as saying that she had recently learned of these parties and immediately informed the local council about them. Students who willingly attend these dangerous events, “put money in a pot and they try to get COVID; whoever gets COVID first gets the pot”.

“It makes no sense, they’re intentionally doing it,” McKinstry said. “But I think when you’re dealing with the mind frame of people who are intentionally doing stuff like that and they’re spreading it intentionally, how can you truly fight something that people are constantly trying to promote?”

She has expressed concern that people may attend Covid-19 parties not knowing their intent and be exposed to infected guests.

“We’re trying to break up any parties that we know of,” McKinstry told ABC News.