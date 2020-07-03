The girl named Nkechi Ezenwa reportedly said that she only discovered at the point of delivery that she was having more than one child in her womb.

According to yabaleftonline.ng, the Nigerian new mother has been slammed with almost N422,000 bill for the delivery of her babies but she is not in the position to pay.

Raped banana hawker gives birth to triplets; she can’t pay hospital bills

Ezenwa said she was delivered of a baby boy at the health center. After her son was born, the health workers discovered there were more babies and she needed to be operated on.

She was rushed to another hospital where two more babies were delivered via caesarean section.

A man identified as Chidiebube Okeoma has taken to his Facebook page to solicit help for the poor mother.

He shared details of the hospital where the babies were born and how people can donate.