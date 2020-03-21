This was disclosed by the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

Oppong Nkrumah then debunked reports that the country will be on lockdown from Sunday, March 22.

In a tweet announcing an address by President Nana Adddo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the evening, Mr Oppong Nkrumah indicated that the President “will not be announcing a lockdown so don’t panic.”

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah added: “Case management reports show that the active cases are responding very well to treatment awaiting final cure tests. Our frontline response workers at hospitals and ports are doing well so far.”

The Information Minister also revealed that President Akufo-Addo has met with Ghana’s coronavirus response committee.

The Minister’s assurance comes on the back of an increase in the number of coronavirus cases recorded in the country.

Two were reported from Greater Accra Region and one from Ashanti Region. The three cases are all imported.

This was made known Saturday by the Disease Surveillance Department of the Ghana Health Service.

Scientists expect the number to rise following three recorded cases of community spread early this week.

Elsewhere, a research fellow at the Noguchi Memorial Institute of Medical Research, Dr Kofi Boni, has proposed a 'gradual lockdown' to fight the virus.

Dr Boni wants professionals who provide essential services to be allowed to operate while non-essential service providers are gradually withdrawn to prevent the spread of the virus.