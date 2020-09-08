With this, Pulse Ghana (Pulse.com.gh) sparked a campaign against rape in the country which brought to light some challenges victims of rape go through. Amongst this is the fee that is paid when victims go for medical examinations. In fact, this cost about GHc300 and GHc800 before the medical forms are signed for the Police to take a look into rape cases.

Ghanaian women stand up against rape on social media

Pulse.com.gh further spoke to Deputy Superintendent of Police and Head - Public Affairs Unit/Accra Region, Effia Tenge, who admitted that many girls are unable to afford the examination fees. She explained that most girls come to report cases of rape, but do not return after being asked to get a medical report.

By this, there has been another campaign where the government is being beseeched to scrap the medical examination fees rape victims have to pay before their cases are being looked into.

As Ghanaian women raise their voices against rape, the country should listen

Interestingly, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has promised to scrap the medical examination fees rape victims have to pay.

According to the running mate of the party, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, if voted into power, the party will implement the Strategic Plan of Action to address gender-based violence.

Amongst the priorities of the plan, Prof Naana Opoku Agyemang said, are, "providing mental healthcare for gender-based violence survivors, creating a national hotline to address gender-based violence, harmonising the law to ensure survivors of gender violence, especially rape survivors are able to access free healthcare services and enforcing the Trafficking against Persons Act.

She added that the party will "resource and operationalise the Victim Support Fund under the Domestic Violence Act, elevate DOVVSU to the status of a Directorate to be headed by a Director-General, complete construction of the DOVVSU Headquarters and create DOVVSU units in police stations where there are none.”

The running mate of the NDC said this at the launch of the manifesto of the NDC ahead of the December 2020 general elections reading from the party's manifesto.

The manifesto is focused on delivering on the development priorities in the next four years.

This includes fixing the economy and uniting against poverty, promoting human development, providing infrastructure for accelerated growth, creating sustainable and decent jobs "Edwuma Pa", promoting good governance, anti-corruption and accountability and deepening international relations and foreign affairs.

#PulseAgainstRape helps amplify the voices of the people helping the fight against rape.