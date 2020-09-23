Originally from Western Region, Richard has always maintained a great touch with his roots and has been a great contributor to the youth of Secondi Takoradi. Through ‘The Richard Addison Foundation’, he has provided clean drinking water to communities as well as toilet facilities under TRAF.

He sponsored over 100 people to get on the National Health Scheme in some villages around the Secondi Takoradi area.

He also has some students within the Takoradi area on an educational scholarship and engaged a few others in the field of art.

Richard Addison

He mobilized young musicians in the Western Region, brought them together, and organized training programs and seminars to equip them for the music market.

Richard Addison who is the brain behind Kent Farms believes that the new Africa would have to take agriculture a bit more seriously if it’s looking at growing its economies and taking care of her people and even the world.

In farming, Richard and his team have started rice farms in Ghana, which they hope to expand into other rice-growing areas in Africa, as well as investing in poultry farming.

A 50-acre rice farm which started as a 30 acre in the Sharma District in 2014 employs over 100 locals from land preparation, planting, harvesting, and milling to transporting produce to the market.

