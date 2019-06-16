Seidu is among a gang of alleged kidnappers that were arrested Wednesday at Kenyasi in Kumasi for abducting two Canadians on a Volunteer Mission in the Ashanti region.

Speaking exclusively to Kwame Tutu on the Friday edition of Anopa Nkomo on Accra based Kingdom FM 107.7, a childhood friend of Seidu massacred the alleged kidnapper describing him as an evil who has been championing criminality since childhood.

Felicia, as she is only known, revealed Seidu’s real name as Seidu Tambaya with whom they grew up together at Dunkwa-On-Offin in the Central Region hinted that she had known Seidu for the past 29 years who dropped out of school at class four.

Felicia told Kwame Tutu that at the age of 12, Seidu Tambaya together with his late father, Uncle Abu, sold ‘wee’ for a living at Dunkwa.

According to the childhood friend, Seidu became violent at the least of provocation and got involved in series of robberies at Dunkwa and other nearby towns but the Police never got hold of him because, ‘as a good swimmer, Seidu will quickly jump into the Offin River and escape arrest”.

Asked by Kwame Tutu why they never reported Seidu to the law enforcement agencies for the law to handle him, she answered, ‘no one would dare, he will come after you at every corner because he owed the whole of Dunkwa and its surroundings’.

Continuing, Felicia added that she was not surprised when his arrest was reported in the media of his alleged involvement in the Canadian kidnapping on Wednesday.

Seidu according to Felicia is a die-hard NDC but was not used by the party for operations.

When a family member, Sule, was contacted, he said the family will speak on the matter soonest.

Source: kingdomfmonline.com