A taxi driver has gone viral for his innovative way stay safe and also help his passengers to observe strict Coronavirus free protocol and has as a result set-up a hand washer on top of his car.

This innovation by the driver caught the attention of a Facebook user by name Maam Yaa who has shared this video on how the driver is putting in place measures to reduce the spread of the Coronavirus by setting up an automated hand sanitizer on top of his vehicle.

The driver has received many commendations from the public on his own way of thinking outside the box during this period of COVID-19 pandemic.

Ghana has thus far recorded 834 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, while 99 people have recovered, with 9 deaths.

Ghana’s two major cities namely Accra and Kumasi have been in lockdown for the past three weeks to help contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the ban on all forms of social gathering in the country has been in place across the nation and social distance protocols have been advocated.

The President of the Republic of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo will address the nation tonight and announce whether there will be a total lockdown in the country or the lockdown in Kumasi and Accra will be extended after three weeks.