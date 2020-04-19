According to him, God's direction to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is to allow churches to meet and pray against the pandemic which has killed at least 153,822 people worldwide as on Saturday, April 18, 2020.

He said if the churches don't meet and pray, thousands will be infected and hundreds will die.

In an interview on Accra-based Neat FM, Prophet Oppong stated that the pandemic is a spiritual disease and the only way it can be fought is through fervent prayers.

COVID-19

"COVID-19 is a spiritual disease and will only go by prayer and fasting," he said.

He added that if Ghanaians don't pray "500 people will die and 10,000 infected.

"This is a message from God after seeking His face. It is true we do our individual prayers but the Bible says where two or three are gathered in His name..."