Three Senior High Schools allegedly deny ex-convict with grade 16 admission

Yahya wrote and passed his Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), earning an aggregate of 16 with tuition from other inmates and wardens.

He was released from prison last year after winning an appeal but he's had to deal with social stigma and discrimination.

Despite bagging relatively good grades in the BECE, he has allegedly been denied admittance by three Ghanaian secondary schools because he was incarcerated.

Crime Check TV in a post on Facebook disclosed that 23-year-old Yahya has an ambition of becoming a nurse but that dream may never materialise because of his ill-fated record as an ex-convict.