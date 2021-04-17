RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news

Three Senior High Schools allegedly deny ex-convict with grade 16 admission

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Three secondary schools in Ghana have allegedly rejected 23-year-old Abu Yahya because he is an ex-convict.

Abu Sufiano Yahya

Pulse Ghana

Abu Sufiano Yahya, 23, was handed a 12-year jail term in 2016 for snatching a woman's handbag in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region. While serving his term in prison, he did not give up on his education.

Recommended articles

Yahya wrote and passed his Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), earning an aggregate of 16 with tuition from other inmates and wardens.

He was released from prison last year after winning an appeal but he's had to deal with social stigma and discrimination.

Despite bagging relatively good grades in the BECE, he has allegedly been denied admittance by three Ghanaian secondary schools because he was incarcerated.

Crime Check TV in a post on Facebook disclosed that 23-year-old Yahya has an ambition of becoming a nurse but that dream may never materialise because of his ill-fated record as an ex-convict.

Read the full post below.

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

New mortuary attendant screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny [thehealthy]

How to prepare shea butter face cream

African shea butter