The MP who also doubles as the Minister for Communications unveiled the work, pay and own taxi scheme on Friday, 8th November, 2019 in her constituency.

The move, aimed at empowering the unemployed in her constituency economically kick-started in May 2019 with 10 taxis on 3-year payment terms .

“Not everybody has skills for white colour jobs and so we need to look at how we can also empower the various kinds of young people in the constituency with employable skills,” Mrs Owusu Ekuful said.

According to her, the drivers will after three years own the taxis, making them financially independent while having skills that can “enable them stand on their two feet.”

“There is something for everyone, some will work in an office, some will do petty trading, and others are drivers who need support to also drive,” she added.

She urged the beneficiaries of the taxi scheme to make good of the opportunity given them and make sure they honour the terms of the agreement in order to make it easy for others to also benefit.