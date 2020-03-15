A 24-year-old bread seller at Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region has died after a man allegedly stabbed her several times in her abdomen.

Esther Afrifa who trades by the roadside in Asona, a suburb of Nkawkaw was said to have been attacked by her assailant while trading at about 10 pm on Friday.

The deceased was rushed to Holy Family Hospital, Nkawkaw for treatment but died eventually. Her body has been deposited at the Holy Family Hospital Morgue.

Esther's husband reported to the Nkawkaw Central Police Station on March 13, 2020, around 11:00 pm that he received information that the suspect, Yaw Johnson, 24, had stabbed his wife who was selling bread at the roadside.

Detectives proceeded to the hospital and found the deceased at the mortuary with multiple knife wounds in her abdomen and on her two hands.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, preliminary investigation revealed that on the fateful day, at about 9.34 pm while selling bread at the Asona end of the Accra-Kumasi bypass, the suspect went and stabbed the deceased multiple times without any provocation and went into hiding.

Preliminary investigations led the police to Odumasu, a community near Nkawkaw where suspect Yaw Johnson was arrested the following day by police.