This comes after it was found that a class from a school with a student confirmed to have the coronavirus visited the presidential palace last week.

A statement from the President’s office said he interacted with the class on Tuesday, but noted that the student with the infection was not part of those who visited the palace.

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has since been quarantined at his personal residence for two weeks.

Portuguese president, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa

According to the statement, he has also cancelled all public activities and will not be traveling abroad.

The deadly Coronavirus has been declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO).

China has been hit very hard by the coronavirus, with over 2,000 killed and over 80,000 more infected.

The coronavirus is most severe in the city of Wuhan in Hubei province, where many have been infected.

However, it has spread to other countries in Asia and Europe, with Nigeria being the latest to record a case.

Meanwhile, the Ghana government has taken steps to ensure that no person infected with the Coronavirus enters the country unchecked.

The Ministry of Health has stationed health officials at the Kotoka International Airport to screen for the coronavirus.

Persons arriving from other countries are taken through thorough screening for the Coronavirus.

These measures have been put in place the Ministry and the Ghana Health Service to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, 40 suspected coronavirus cases that have so far been reported in Ghana have all tested negative.