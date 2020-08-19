In a televised address he said he was also dissolving the government and parliament, adding: “I want no blood to be spilled to keep me in power.”

ECOWAS has issued a statement on the unfortunate incident. It has also condemn the overthrow.

Below is the full release from ECOWAS

PRESS RELEASE ON THE SITUATION IN MALI

Following its statement published during the day of August 18th, 2020, reporting on an on-going mutiny within the Malian Armed Forces, ECOWAS has noted with great concern the seizure of power by Malian military putschists. This seizure of power intervenes within a difficult socio-political context. Indeed, ECOWAS recalls that a mediation process has been on-going during the last two months, with a view to find a solution to this crisis. Following this power grab by Malian military putschists, which is likely to have a negative impact on peace and stability in Mali and in the Sub- Region, ECOWAS:

a) Utterly condemns the overthrowing of President Ibrahim Boubacar Kéita’s democratically elected Government;

b) Categorically denies any kind of legitimacy to the putschists and demands the immediate reinstatement of the constitutional order;

c) Reminds the military their accountability for the safety and security of President Ibrahim Boubacar Kéita and officials arrested;

d) Demands the immediate release of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and of all official arrested;

e) Suspends Mali from all ECOWAS decision-making bodies with immediate effect, as per the Additional Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance, and this, until effective reinstatement of the constitutional order;

f) Decides to close all land and air borders, as well as to stop all economical, trade and financial flows and transactions between ECOWAS Member States and Mali, and encourages all partners to do the same;

g) Requests the immediate activation of the ECOWAS Standby Force;

h) Demands the immediate implementation of sanctions against all putschists and their partners and collaborators;

i) Decides to dispatch a high-level delegation to ensure immediate return to constitutional order;

j) DecidestoremainseizedofthesituationinMali.