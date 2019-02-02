His helicopter crash-landed in Kogi State, the entire crew are reportedly safe, he said in a tweet.

“VP Osinbajo’s Chopper crash lands in Kabba, but he and the entire crew safe. He is continuing with his engagements and plans for the day in Kogi State,” Akande tweeted.

He continued: "We give all the glory to God, our able protector and commend all the Flight Crew officials for their service. We are marching on for indeed we can do all things through Christ that strengthens us!"

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Vice Presient has reported expressing gratitude to God for the deliverance from the Chopper crash.

"We are extremely grateful to the Lord for preserving our lives from the incident that just happened. Everyone of us is safe and no one is maimed...," he said.

It is the second time Mr Osinbajo’s helicopter would crash-land, according to news wesite Premiumtimesng.

In June 2017, he survived a similar accident when the chopper he was traveling in crash-landed shortly after take off in Gwagawalada, Abuja.