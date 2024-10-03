ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  World

Old graves to be reopened in Britain to solve shortage of burial space

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commission has warned the urban areas across England and Wales of fast running out of burial space.

Graves in Britain
Graves in Britain

Recommended articles

Under the proposed changes put forward by the Law Commission, graveyards declared “full’’ during the Victorian era could also be reopened.

The commission has warned the urban areas across England and Wales of fast running out of burial space. There have been proposed changes to allow any burial ground to reuse graves, but only following public consultation and government approval.

Safeguards would also be in place for each grave, with plots only eligible for reuse when the last person was buried at least 75 years ago. Another separate public consultation is considering the time frames around grave reuse, and what would happen if family members objected.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prof. Nick Hopkins, commissioner for property, family and trust law, said any change would need to be tackled in consultation with the public.

“Our proposals provide a significant opportunity to reform burial and cremation law and secure burial space for future generations.

“This must be done sensitively and with wider public support,” he said.

Current legislation made it illegal to redevelop a graveyard for any reason other than to grow a place of worship. Other publicly-run cemeteries can be redeveloped if the owner is granted an Act of Parliament.

Alex Davies-Jones, parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Ministry of Justice, said the government was supportive of the Law Commission’s work.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We await with interest the Law Commission’s recommendations, in due course, on the most appropriate framework to provide modern, consistent regulation for burial and cremation,” she added.

Public consultation on the proposed changes is open until January 2025.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

'Targets hit' - Houthis declare after launching drones at Israeli coastal city [arabnews]

'Targets hit' - Houthis declare after launching drones at Israeli coastal city

Alice Webb 34, died on Monday just hours after having the procedure. [Daily Mail]

34-yr-old mother-of-five becomes first person to die from BBL procedure in UK

Most unintelligent countries in the world [shuttershock]

10 most unintelligent countries in the world - People from here have really low IQs

African countries that renamed themselves [sonambulas]

7 African countries that renamed themselves after colonialism