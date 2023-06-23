The focus of 2023 AGYLE programme will be digital transformation.
Director of Sales & Strategy at Pulse, Eli-Daniel Wilson selected among 2023 AGYLE young leaders
Director of Sales and Strategy, Eli Daniel-Wilson has been selected among 2023 young leaders from Ghana, Rwanda, Senegal, and Tunisia for the African-German Young Leaders in Business (AGYLE) programme.
As a means to connect young African and German leaders, AGYLE establishes a sustainable business network for young leaders.
Selected leaders are invited to an event each year, where they work together on developing innovative business models, also connecting talents from the continents involved.
Here’s a look at AGYLE’s motto for 2023 on digital transformation where selected young leaders will work towards a green and inclusive future.
“Digital transformation has a profound impact on all areas of our professional and private lives: providing an increase in networking opportunities, new disruptive business models and independent access to communication technologies and information, digital technologies offer great potential to facilitate social, economic and political participation for all. At the same time, it also poses challenges: existing inequalities in access e.g. to education or capital may be reinforced further, thus exacerbating disadvantages between men and women, or between rural and urban communities, et cetera. Young leaders from the “digital natives” generation in particular have a special responsibility here. Digital innovations tend to be cross-sectoral and can be applied to many different fields: from e-agriculture to Industry 4.0, from FinTech to FemTech, from e-mobility to e-commerce and e-government, there are countless approaches aimed at harmonising economic change and inclusive development.”
Other Ghanaians who made the list of young leaders include, Sherif Ghali Abdulai who is the CEO of Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs, Edward Asare, a digital marker at UBA Ghana Limited, Co-founder and Programs Director of Because She Can, Kweyakie Afi Blebo, CEO WAN-Hive Ghana Company, Janat Issifu and Oswald Wedam Anonadaga who is Founder and CEO, FLOODGATES LIMITED.
