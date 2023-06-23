Director of Sales & Strategy at Pulse, Eli-Daniel Wilson selected among 2023 AGYLE young leaders

“Digital transformation has a profound impact on all areas of our professional and private lives: providing an increase in networking opportunities, new disruptive business models and independent access to communication technologies and information, digital technologies offer great potential to facilitate social, economic and political participation for all. At the same time, it also poses challenges: existing inequalities in access e.g. to education or capital may be reinforced further, thus exacerbating disadvantages between men and women, or between rural and urban communities, et cetera. Young leaders from the “digital natives” generation in particular have a special responsibility here. Digital innovations tend to be cross-sectoral and can be applied to many different fields: from e-agriculture to Industry 4.0, from FinTech to FemTech, from e-mobility to e-commerce and e-government, there are countless approaches aimed at harmonising economic change and inclusive development.”