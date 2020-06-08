Having observed an 8 minutes 46 seconds moments of silence while taking a knee, Nancy Pelosi and her colleagues addressed issues of racism and police brutality in the United States of America.

One significant notice during the memorial was the wearing of Kente.

Kente photos from George Floyd's memorial by Congressional Democrats

Kente has become an iconic symbol for the Black race and used on special occasions including graduation ceremonies, political statements as it also connects to its African roots.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the Democrats wearing Kente for the occasion.