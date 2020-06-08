In the event that saw them address racism and people brutalities, the Democrats took a knee for 8 minutes 46 seconds, the time the police who has since been charged with murder knelt on the deceased’s neck causing his death.

Why Democrats wore Kente to honour George Floyd

On significant moment of the memorial that has since gone viral is the Democrats wearing Kente stoles for the event.

Comments of social media are asking why?

The significance of the Kente could be linked with its African roots as the Democrats highlighted the discussions around slavery.

Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi referenced last summer’s visit to Ghana as part of observing the 400th anniversary of when the first slaves traveled across the Atlantic.

"Last summer, a number of us went to Ghana to observe the 400th anniversary of the first slaves coming across the Atlantic,” Nancy Pelosi said.

“That tragedy, that horror of history, a then slavery in our own country and all of the consequences at that. We are here to observe that pain. We are here to respect the actions of the American people to speak out against that specifically manifested in police brutality. We are here to honour George Floyd.”

Kente has also become a significant part of the world and turned into an iconic symbol for the Black race. It is used on special occasions including graduation ceremonies, political statements and connects to its African roots.

In January 2018, some US lawmakers wore Kente during Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address. The act was to honour countries which President Trump labelled as ‘shithole’.

Representative Alma Adams said on Twitter at the time that they were proud to wear the Kente cloth.